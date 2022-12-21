TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison at Coppin State, 11 a.m.

College Women

James Madison vs. Saint Joseph’s/Wright State in Philadelphia, Pa., TBD

High School Boys

Pendleton County at Tucker County, 5:45 p.m.

William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Petersburg at East Hardy, 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Harrisonburg, Riverheads at Rock Ridge, 10 a.m.

Rockbridge County, Stuarts Draft at Amherst County, 10 a.m.

Clarke County, Page County, Spotswood at Strasburg, 5:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance, Madison County, Warren County at Central, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham, Rappahannock County at Mountain View, 6 p.m.

