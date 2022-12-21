TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Coppin State, 11 a.m.
College Women
James Madison vs. Saint Joseph’s/Wright State in Philadelphia, Pa., TBD
High School Boys
Pendleton County at Tucker County, 5:45 p.m.
William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Petersburg at East Hardy, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Harrisonburg, Riverheads at Rock Ridge, 10 a.m.
Rockbridge County, Stuarts Draft at Amherst County, 10 a.m.
Clarke County, Page County, Spotswood at Strasburg, 5:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance, Madison County, Warren County at Central, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham, Rappahannock County at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
