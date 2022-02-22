TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater at Christopher Newport, 2 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Towson, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Region 5D Quarterfinals
Riverbend at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison vs. Missouri at Liberty, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.