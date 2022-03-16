TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
High School
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
North Central (Ill.) at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
College Women
Richmond at James Madison, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Riverheads at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Riverheads at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at Radford, 2 p.m.
High School
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m.
Bridgewater at Hollins, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.