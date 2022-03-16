TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

High School

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

North Central (Ill.) at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

College Women

Richmond at James Madison, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Riverheads at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Riverheads at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at Radford, 2 p.m.

High School

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m.

Bridgewater at Hollins, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 5 p.m.

