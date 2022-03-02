TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at Richmond, 1:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

VISAA Division III Quarterfinals

Walsingham/Church Hill at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

VHSL Class 1/2 Championships at Liberty University, 11 a.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Chatham at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Wilson, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Bridgewater at La Verne (DH), 7 p.m.

