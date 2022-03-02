TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Richmond, 1:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
VISAA Division III Quarterfinals
Walsingham/Church Hill at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
VHSL Class 1/2 Championships at Liberty University, 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Chatham at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Wilson, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater at La Verne (DH), 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.