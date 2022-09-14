TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Central, Madison County, Rappahannock County at Luray, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham, Strasburg at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Jefferson,5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Hood, 4 p.m.
Sweet Briar at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Central, Madison County vs. Mountain View at Shenvalee, 4 p.m.
Wilson Memorial vs. Alleghany County at Ironwood, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Greensboro, 4 p.m.
Mary Washington at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at High Point, 3 p.m.
High School
Northside at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
