TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Central, Madison County, Rappahannock County at Luray, 5:30 p.m.

East Rockingham, Strasburg at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Jefferson,5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Hood, 4 p.m.

Sweet Briar at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Central, Madison County vs. Mountain View at Shenvalee, 4 p.m.

Wilson Memorial vs. Alleghany County at Ironwood, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Greensboro, 4 p.m.

Mary Washington at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at High Point, 3 p.m.

High School

Northside at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

