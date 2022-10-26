TODAY

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Region 2B Championship at Stuarts Draft, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Valley District Championship at John E. Painter Park, 4 p.m.

Bull Run District Championship at Luray, 4 p.m.

Shenandoah District Championship at Ridgeview Park, 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 5 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Southern Virginia at Mary Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

College Women

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

High School

Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 6:45 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

