TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Region 2B Championship at Stuarts Draft, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Valley District Championship at John E. Painter Park, 4 p.m.
Bull Run District Championship at Luray, 4 p.m.
Shenandoah District Championship at Ridgeview Park, 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 5 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Southern Virginia at Mary Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
College Women
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 6:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
High School
Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 6:45 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
