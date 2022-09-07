TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Page County, Chelsea Academy at Luray, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
East Rockingham, Mountain View vs. Page County at Luray Caverns, 4 p.m.
Riverheads, Staunton vs. Buffalo Gap at Ingleside, 4:30 p.m.
Western Albemarle, Wilson Memorial vs. Monticello at Glenmore Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at William Peace, 7 p.m.
College Women
St. Mary's at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Mary Washington at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Buffalo Gap at Nelson County, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7:15 p.m.
