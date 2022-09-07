TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.

Page County, Chelsea Academy at Luray, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

High School

East Rockingham, Mountain View vs. Page County at Luray Caverns, 4 p.m.

Riverheads, Staunton vs. Buffalo Gap at Ingleside, 4:30 p.m.

Western Albemarle, Wilson Memorial vs. Monticello at Glenmore Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater at William Peace, 7 p.m.

College Women

St. Mary's at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Mary Washington at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Buffalo Gap at Nelson County, 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7:15 p.m.

