TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Brevard at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 5 p.m.
Averett at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
College Women
Brevard at Mary Baldwin, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Broadway at John Handley, 7:30 p.m.
Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County at Luray, 6 p.m.
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg at Riverheads, 6 p.m.
Bath County, Monticello at Staunton, 6 p.m.
Central, Millbrook, Sherando at James Wood, 6 p.m.
