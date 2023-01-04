TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Brevard at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 5 p.m.

Averett at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

College Women

Brevard at Mary Baldwin, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Broadway at John Handley, 7:30 p.m.

Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Page County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Page County at Luray, 6 p.m.

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Broadway, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg at Riverheads, 6 p.m.

Bath County, Monticello at Staunton, 6 p.m.

Central, Millbrook, Sherando at James Wood, 6 p.m.

