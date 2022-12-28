TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
East Hardy at Tucker County, 12 p.m.
Page County vs. Skyline at Strasburg, 3 p.m.
Central vs. Sherando at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Spotswood, 8 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby vs. Tuscarora at Spotswood, 1 p.m.
Briar Woods at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Eastern View, 5 p.m.
East Hardy at Robert C. Byrd, 5:30 p.m.
Covington at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
John Handley, James Wood, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School at Strasburg, 11 a.m.
Clarke County vs. Central at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 11:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Appomattox County, Caroline, Martinsburg at Central, 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.