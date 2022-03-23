TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Stetson at James Madison, 3 p.m.

High School

Monticello at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Fluvanna County at Broadway, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Broadway at Riverheads, 5:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Page County at Luray, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at John Handley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Mountain View at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

John Handley at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

