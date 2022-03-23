TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Stetson at James Madison, 3 p.m.
High School
Monticello at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Broadway at Riverheads, 5:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Page County at Luray, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at John Handley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Mountain View at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
John Handley at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.