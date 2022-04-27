WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Washington and Lee 12, Bridgewater 8
High School
Turner Ashby 16, Page County 0
Central 6, Luray 1
LACROSSE
College Men
Lynchburg 20, Bridgewater 8
SOCCER
High School Boys
Mountain View 2, Harrisonburg 1
High School Girls
Broadway 3, Rockbridge County 2
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 6, Page County 4
Fort Defiance 16, Wilson Memorial 1
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater 7, Randolph 2
College Women
Bridgewater 6, Randolph 3
High School Boys
Stuarts Draft 9, Fort Defiance 0
High School Girls
Spotswood 9, Turner Ashby 0
Broadway 9, Rockbridge County 0
Central 9, Page County 0
Fort Defiance 8, Stuarts Draft 1
