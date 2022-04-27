WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Washington and Lee 12, Bridgewater 8

High School

Turner Ashby 16, Page County 0

Central 6, Luray 1

LACROSSE

College Men

Lynchburg 20, Bridgewater 8

SOCCER

High School Boys

Mountain View 2, Harrisonburg 1

High School Girls

Broadway 3, Rockbridge County 2

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 6, Page County 4

Fort Defiance 16, Wilson Memorial 1

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater 7, Randolph 2

College Women

Bridgewater 6, Randolph 3

High School Boys

Stuarts Draft 9, Fort Defiance 0

High School Girls

Spotswood 9, Turner Ashby 0

Broadway 9, Rockbridge County 0

Central 9, Page County 0

Fort Defiance 8, Stuarts Draft 1

