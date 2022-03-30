WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Waynesboro 6, Turner Ashby 2
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison 14, Towson 8
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 9, George Mason 0
High School
Turner Ashby 17, Waynesboro 1
Skylien 13, Broadway 3
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Washington and Lee 11, Eastern Mennonite 10
High School
Spotswood 9, Wilson Memorial 2
Mountain View 7, Page County 4
Strasburg 9, Luray 6
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood 1, Wilson Memorial 0
Strasburg 4, Luray 1
Mountain View 6, Page County 0
High School Girls
Spotswood 4, Wilson Memorial 2
Mountain View 7, Page County 0
William Monroe 3, Turner Ashby 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 7, William Monroe 6
