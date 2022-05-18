WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Wilson Memorial 10, Fort Defiance 9
Stuarts Draft 7, Buffalo Gap 6
SOCCER
High School Boys
Central 4, Madison County 1
High School Girls
Wilson Memorial 2, Fort Defiance 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance 17, Wilson Memorial 2
Buffalo Gap 12, Stuarts Draft 1
TENNIS
High School Boys
Bull Run District Semifinals
East Rockingham 5, Clarke County 4
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Harrisonburg 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1
High School Girls
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Albemarle 5, Harrisonburg 4
