WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

High School

Wilson Memorial 10, Fort Defiance 9

Stuarts Draft 7, Buffalo Gap 6

SOCCER

High School Boys

Central 4, Madison County 1

High School Girls

Wilson Memorial 2, Fort Defiance 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance 17, Wilson Memorial 2

Buffalo Gap 12, Stuarts Draft 1

TENNIS

High School Boys

Bull Run District Semifinals

East Rockingham 5, Clarke County 4

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Harrisonburg 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1

High School Girls

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Albemarle 5, Harrisonburg 4

