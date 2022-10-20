WEDNESDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Shenandoah 6, Bridgewater 2
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison 1, West Virginia 1
Bridgewater 1, Eastern Mennonite 0
College Women
Shenandoah 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Washington and Lee 2, Bridgewater 1
Marymount 1, Mary Baldwin 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Randolph 0
Meredith 3, Mary Baldwin 0
High School
East Rockingham 3, Mountain View 0
Rockbridge County 3, Spotswood 0
