WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Drexel 64, James Madison 61
Bridgewater 76, Eastern Mennonite 73 (3OT)
College Men
Shenandoah 84, Bridgewater 74
High School Boys
Staunton 65, Fort Defiance 55
High School Girls
Fort Defiance 84, Staunton 63
LACROSSE
College Women
Virginia Tech 10, James Madison 9
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison 6, Radford 1
