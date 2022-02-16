WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Drexel 64, James Madison 61

Bridgewater 76, Eastern Mennonite 73 (3OT)

College Men

Shenandoah 84, Bridgewater 74

High School Boys

Staunton 65, Fort Defiance 55

High School Girls

Fort Defiance 84, Staunton 63

LACROSSE

College Women

Virginia Tech 10, James Madison 9

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison 6, Radford 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.