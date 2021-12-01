WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite 86, Shenandoah 72
Roanoke 83, Bridgewater 58
College Women
Bridgewater 74, Eastern Mennonite 35
High School Girls
Riverheads 49, East Rockingham 42
Contact Cody Elliott at 574-6284 or celliott@dnronline.com | Follow Cody on Twitter: @VTCody
