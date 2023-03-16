WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 9, VMI 3
Bridgewater 20, Mary Baldwin 5
High School
Broadway 10, East Rockingham 9
Nelson County 12, Buffalo Gap 2
Skyline 12, Central 1
LACROSSE
College Women
Juniata 17, Bridgewater 13
SOCCER
High School Boys
Strasburg 1, Central 0
Riverheads 8, Bath County 0
High School Girls
Central 3, Strasburg 1
SOFTBALL
College
Duke 5, James Madison 0
Marymount 9, Bridgewater 8 (G1)
Bridgewater 10, Marymount 3 (G2)
High School
Broadway 6, East Rockingham 1
Central 6, Skyline 5
Nelson County 2, Buffalo Gap 1
TENNIS
College Women
Randolph-Macon 8, Bridgewater 1
High School Boys
Broadway 8, East Rockingham 1
Sherando 9, Strasburg 0
Central 9, Skyline 0
High School Girls
East Rockingham 6, Broadway 3
Buffalo Gap 9, Nelson County 9
Parry McCluer 5, Rockbridge County 4
Central 8, Skyline 1
