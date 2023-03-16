WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 9, VMI 3

Bridgewater 20, Mary Baldwin 5

High School

Broadway 10, East Rockingham 9

Nelson County 12, Buffalo Gap 2

Skyline 12, Central 1

LACROSSE

College Women

Juniata 17, Bridgewater 13

SOCCER

High School Boys

Strasburg 1, Central 0

Riverheads 8, Bath County 0

High School Girls

Central 3, Strasburg 1

SOFTBALL

College

Duke 5, James Madison 0

Marymount 9, Bridgewater 8 (G1)

Bridgewater 10, Marymount 3 (G2)

High School

Broadway 6, East Rockingham 1

Central 6, Skyline 5

Nelson County 2, Buffalo Gap 1

TENNIS

College Women

Randolph-Macon 8, Bridgewater 1

High School Boys

Broadway 8, East Rockingham 1

Sherando 9, Strasburg 0

Central 9, Skyline 0

High School Girls

East Rockingham 6, Broadway 3

Buffalo Gap 9, Nelson County 9

Parry McCluer 5, Rockbridge County 4

Central 8, Skyline 1

