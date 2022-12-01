WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Washington and Lee 74, Eastern Mennonite 65

Roanoke 78, Bridgewater 60

Mary Baldwin 88, Christendom 54

College Women

Shenandoah 75, Eastern Mennonite 53

Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50

Christendom 66, Mary Baldwin 46

High School Boys

Stuarts Draft 51, East Rockingham 48

Broadway 62, Charlottesville 50

Madison County at Culpeper County, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 20

High School Girls

East Rockingham 67, Stuarts Draft 21

Luray 67, Harrisonburg 10

Riverheads 44, Covington 30

Charlottesville 57, Broadway 48

Waynesboro 39, Heritage-Lynchburg 37

Buffalo Gap 44, Nelson County 37

