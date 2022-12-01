WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Washington and Lee 74, Eastern Mennonite 65
Roanoke 78, Bridgewater 60
Mary Baldwin 88, Christendom 54
College Women
Shenandoah 75, Eastern Mennonite 53
Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50
Christendom 66, Mary Baldwin 46
High School Boys
Stuarts Draft 51, East Rockingham 48
Broadway 62, Charlottesville 50
Madison County at Culpeper County, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 20
High School Girls
East Rockingham 67, Stuarts Draft 21
Luray 67, Harrisonburg 10
Riverheads 44, Covington 30
Charlottesville 57, Broadway 48
Waynesboro 39, Heritage-Lynchburg 37
Buffalo Gap 44, Nelson County 37
