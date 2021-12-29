WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 81, Salem 64

High School Boys

Spotswood 78, Central 33

High School Girls

Luray 65, Spotswood 49

Buffalo Gap 44, Broadway 36

Covenant 60, Harrisonburg 28

Skyline 49, Page County 48

