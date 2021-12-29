WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Bridgewater 81, Salem 64
High School Boys
Spotswood 78, Central 33
High School Girls
Luray 65, Spotswood 49
Buffalo Gap 44, Broadway 36
Covenant 60, Harrisonburg 28
Skyline 49, Page County 48
