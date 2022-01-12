WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Virginia Wesleyan 89, Bridgewater 67

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 69, Virginia Wesleyan 53

High School Boys

Turner Ashby 49, Wilson Memorial 46

East Rockingham 61, Clarke County 39

Page County 71, Madison County 62

High School Girls

Wilson Memorial 46, Turner Ashby 32

Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 36

Page County 44, Madison County 43

Strasburg 53, Luray 39

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.