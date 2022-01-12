WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Virginia Wesleyan 89, Bridgewater 67
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 69, Virginia Wesleyan 53
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 49, Wilson Memorial 46
East Rockingham 61, Clarke County 39
Page County 71, Madison County 62
High School Girls
Wilson Memorial 46, Turner Ashby 32
Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 36
Page County 44, Madison County 43
Strasburg 53, Luray 39
