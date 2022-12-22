TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Coppin State 107, James Madison 100

College Women

James Madison 78, Saint Joseph’s 66

High School Boys

William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 55

High School Girls

Petersburg 68, East Hardy 37

William Fleming 65, Harrisonburg 11

Hidden Valley 51, Rockbridge County 39

Page County 52, Mountain View 40

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.