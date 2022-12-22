TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Coppin State 107, James Madison 100
College Women
James Madison 78, Saint Joseph’s 66
High School Boys
William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 55
High School Girls
Petersburg 68, East Hardy 37
William Fleming 65, Harrisonburg 11
Hidden Valley 51, Rockbridge County 39
Page County 52, Mountain View 40
