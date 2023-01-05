WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Roanoke 74, Eastern Mennonite 61
Bridgewater 57, Averett 56
Mary Baldwin 84, Brevard 77
College Women
Randolph-Macon 65, Eastern Mennonite 30
Bridgewater 52, Shenandoah 44
Brevard 78, Mary Baldwin 56
High School Boys
Albemarle 58, Harrisonburg 48
John Handley 50, Broadway 46
E.C. Glass 60, Spotswood 57
Madison County 55, Clarke County 49
Page County 59, Luray 39
Strasburg 59, Mountain View 45
High School Girls
Luray 44, Page County 42
Albemarle 61, Harrisonburg 22
Clarke County 53, Madison County 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.