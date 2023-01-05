WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Roanoke 74, Eastern Mennonite 61

Bridgewater 57, Averett 56

Mary Baldwin 84, Brevard 77

College Women

Randolph-Macon 65, Eastern Mennonite 30

Bridgewater 52, Shenandoah 44

Brevard 78, Mary Baldwin 56

High School Boys

Albemarle 58, Harrisonburg 48

John Handley 50, Broadway 46

E.C. Glass 60, Spotswood 57

Madison County 55, Clarke County 49

Page County 59, Luray 39

Strasburg 59, Mountain View 45

High School Girls

Luray 44, Page County 42

Albemarle 61, Harrisonburg 22

Clarke County 53, Madison County 19

