WEDNESDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite 4, Virginia Wesleyan 1
Bridgewater 4, Ferrum 1
SOCCER
College Men
Roanoke 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Virginia Wesleyan 2, Bridgewater 1
Southern Virginia 3, Mary Baldwin 2
College Women
Bridgewater 7, Shenandoah 1
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 3, Shenandoah 0
Washington and Lee 3, Bridgewater 0
High School
Wilson Memorial 3, Monticello 0
Fort Defiance 3, Buffalo Gap 0
Staunton 3, Waynesboro 1
