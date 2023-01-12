WEDESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater 73, Randolph 71

Virginia Wesleyan 71, Eastern Mennonite 54

College Women

Bridgewater 79, Eastern Mennonite 48

High School Boys

Rockbridge County 68, Stuarts Draft 61

High School Girls

Buffalo Gap 48, Mountain View 34

Rockbridge County 54, Riverheads 46

