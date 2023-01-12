WEDESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater 73, Randolph 71
Virginia Wesleyan 71, Eastern Mennonite 54
College Women
Bridgewater 79, Eastern Mennonite 48
High School Boys
Rockbridge County 68, Stuarts Draft 61
High School Girls
Buffalo Gap 48, Mountain View 34
Rockbridge County 54, Riverheads 46
