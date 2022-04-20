TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 3, George Mason 2

Shenandoah 5, Bridgewater 1

High School

Turner Ashby 9, Harrisonburg 7

Broadway 2, Fort Defiance 1

Spotswood 7, Rockbridge County 2

Clarke County 3, Luray 2

LACROSSE

College Men

Washington and Lee 18, Bridgewater 11

College Women

Randolph 16, Eastern Mennonite 3

Virginia Wesleyan 11, Bridgewater 10

SOCCER

High School Boys

Harrisonburg 3, Turner Ashby 1

Clarke County 8, Luray 0

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 1, Harrisonburg 0

Clarke County 8, Luray 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 14, Harrisonburg 4

Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 2

Fort Defiance 8, Broadway 0

TENNIS

High School Boys

Harrisonburg 8, Turner Ashby 1

Broadway 8, Fort Defiance 1

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 7, Harrisonburg 2

Broadway 8, Fort Defiance 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.