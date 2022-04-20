TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 3, George Mason 2
Shenandoah 5, Bridgewater 1
High School
Turner Ashby 9, Harrisonburg 7
Broadway 2, Fort Defiance 1
Spotswood 7, Rockbridge County 2
Clarke County 3, Luray 2
LACROSSE
College Men
Washington and Lee 18, Bridgewater 11
College Women
Randolph 16, Eastern Mennonite 3
Virginia Wesleyan 11, Bridgewater 10
SOCCER
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 3, Turner Ashby 1
Clarke County 8, Luray 0
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 1, Harrisonburg 0
Clarke County 8, Luray 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 14, Harrisonburg 4
Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 2
Fort Defiance 8, Broadway 0
TENNIS
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 8, Turner Ashby 1
Broadway 8, Fort Defiance 1
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 7, Harrisonburg 2
Broadway 8, Fort Defiance 1
