WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite 72, Roanoke 70

High School Boys

Fort Defiance 45, Harrisonburg 31

Page County 65, Luray 56

High School Girls

Harrisonburg 73, Fort Defiance 69

Luray 57, Clarke County 34

