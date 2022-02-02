WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite 72, Roanoke 70
High School Boys
Fort Defiance 45, Harrisonburg 31
Page County 65, Luray 56
High School Girls
Harrisonburg 73, Fort Defiance 69
Luray 57, Clarke County 34
