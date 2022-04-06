MONDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 12, Virginia Military 2
Shenandoah 12, Eastern Mennonite 11
Washington and Lee 10, Bridgewater 5
High School
Staunton 4, Fort Defiance 3
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 0
Staunton 2, Fort Defiance 0
High School Girls
Fort Defiance 9, Staunton 3
SOFTBALL
College
Virginia 7, James Madison 1
High School
East Rockingham 13, Rappahannock County 4
Fort Defiance 19, Staunton 3
TENNIS
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 8, Broadway 1
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 6, Rockbridge County 3
Spotswood 8, John Handley 1
East Rockingham 6, Staunton 3
