MONDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 12, Virginia Military 2

Shenandoah 12, Eastern Mennonite 11

Washington and Lee 10, Bridgewater 5

High School

Staunton 4, Fort Defiance 3

SOCCER

High School Boys

Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 0

Staunton 2, Fort Defiance 0

High School Girls

Fort Defiance 9, Staunton 3

SOFTBALL

College

Virginia 7, James Madison 1

High School

East Rockingham 13, Rappahannock County 4

Fort Defiance 19, Staunton 3

TENNIS

High School Boys

Harrisonburg 8, Broadway 1

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 6, Rockbridge County 3

Spotswood 8, John Handley 1

East Rockingham 6, Staunton 3

