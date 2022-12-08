WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Randolph-Macon 75, Eastern Mennonite 48
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 55, Virginia Wesleyan 47
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 93, Tandem Friends 53
Salem 63, Rockbridge County 61
Alleghany County 66, Fort Defiance 63
Riverheads 77, Bath County 27
Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 43
High School Girls
Wilson Memorial 42, Monticello 36
