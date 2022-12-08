WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Randolph-Macon 75, Eastern Mennonite 48

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 55, Virginia Wesleyan 47

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 93, Tandem Friends 53

Salem 63, Rockbridge County 61

Alleghany County 66, Fort Defiance 63

Riverheads 77, Bath County 27

Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 43

High School Girls

Wilson Memorial 42, Monticello 36

