College Men

Bridgewater 73, Eastern Mennonite 63

College Women

Randolph-Macon 69, Eastern Mennonite 40

Shenandoah 64, Bridgewater 56

High School Boys

East Rockingham 86, Page County 53

John Handley 73, Broadway 68

High School Girls

Broadway 60, John Handley 39

Page County 40, East Rockingham 25

Luray 62, Rappahannock County 40

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.