College Men
Bridgewater 73, Eastern Mennonite 63
College Women
Randolph-Macon 69, Eastern Mennonite 40
Shenandoah 64, Bridgewater 56
High School Boys
East Rockingham 86, Page County 53
John Handley 73, Broadway 68
High School Girls
Broadway 60, John Handley 39
Page County 40, East Rockingham 25
Luray 62, Rappahannock County 40
