WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Mary Baldwin 66, Southern Virginia 60
Mary Washington 89, Eastern Mennonite 71
Randolph-Macon 62, Bridgewater 41
College Women
Greensboro 109, Mary Baldwin 59
Randolph-Macon 57, Bridgewater 46
High School Boys
Tucker County 58, Pendleton County 47
Wilson Memorial 78, Turner Ashby 62
High School Girls
Buffalo Gap 55, Broadway 41
Fort Defiance 78, Monticello 57
(0) comments
