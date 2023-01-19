WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Mary Baldwin 66, Southern Virginia 60

Mary Washington 89, Eastern Mennonite 71

Randolph-Macon 62, Bridgewater 41

College Women

Greensboro 109, Mary Baldwin 59

Randolph-Macon 57, Bridgewater 46

High School Boys

Tucker County 58, Pendleton County 47

Wilson Memorial 78, Turner Ashby 62

High School Girls

Buffalo Gap 55, Broadway 41

Fort Defiance 78, Monticello 57

