Wednesday, February 1

CHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — Regina vs. Calgary

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Purdue

CBSSN — Creighton at Georgetown

FS1 — Providence at Xavier

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida

ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida

SECN — Georgia at Auburn

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers

CBSSN — Seton Hall at St. John's

FS1 — Villanova at Marquette

9 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

ESPNU — SMU at Tulane

SECN — LSU at Missouri

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Marquette at Villanova

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Football Live: Signing Day Special

2 p.m.

BTN — B1G Live: Signing Day Special

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — College Football Live: Signing Day Special

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

6 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Huddle: Signing Day Special

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Menlo at Stanford

GOLF

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, First Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBCSWA — Washington at Detroit

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Buffalo

MEN'S SOCCER

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly SC vs. Auckland City FC, First Round, Tangier, Morocco

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

