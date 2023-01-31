Wednesday, February 1
CHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
NHLN — Regina vs. Calgary
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Purdue
CBSSN — Creighton at Georgetown
FS1 — Providence at Xavier
7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida
ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida
SECN — Georgia at Auburn
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers
CBSSN — Seton Hall at St. John's
FS1 — Villanova at Marquette
9 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
ESPNU — SMU at Tulane
SECN — LSU at Missouri
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Marquette at Villanova
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — College Football Live: Signing Day Special
2 p.m.
BTN — B1G Live: Signing Day Special
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — College Football Live: Signing Day Special
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
6 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Huddle: Signing Day Special
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Menlo at Stanford
GOLF
3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, First Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBCSWA — Washington at Detroit
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Carolina at Buffalo
MEN'S SOCCER
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly SC vs. Auckland City FC, First Round, Tangier, Morocco
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
