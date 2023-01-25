BC-TV SportsWatch,0298

Sports On TV For Wednesday, January 25

The Associated Press

(All Times Eastern)

Schedule Subject To Change And/Or Blackouts

Wednesday, January 25

CHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

NHLN — CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game: Team Red vs. Team White, Langley, B.C.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at UConn

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh

BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland

CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Florida

ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas Tech

FS2 — Northwestern at Nebraska

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Providence

9 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

BTN — Indiana at Minnesota

CBSSN — St. John's at Creighton

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn

ESPNU — Tulane at Wichita St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Chicago St. at Stanford

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at San Diego St.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at Tulsa

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

NBCSWA — Washington at Houston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Columbus at Edmonton

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia ---

