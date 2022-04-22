TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 12 p.m.

Guilford at Bridgewater (DH), 12 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.

High School

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 12 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

Delaware at James Madison, 1 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at U.Va Invitational, 12 p.m.

High School

Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Fork Union, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at Drexel, 11 a.m.

Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater (DH), 1 p.m.

High School

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 12 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

William & Mary at James Madison, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College

Bridgewater at ODAC Championships at Dominion Club, TBD

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at Drexel, 12 p.m.

Hood at Bridgewater (DH), 1 p.m.

