TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 12 p.m.
Guilford at Bridgewater (DH), 12 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
High School
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 12 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Delaware at James Madison, 1 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at U.Va Invitational, 12 p.m.
High School
Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Fork Union, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at Drexel, 11 a.m.
Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater (DH), 1 p.m.
High School
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 12 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
William & Mary at James Madison, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College
Bridgewater at ODAC Championships at Dominion Club, TBD
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at Drexel, 12 p.m.
Hood at Bridgewater (DH), 1 p.m.
