FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
College Women
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Page County at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Dayspring Christian Academy at Ridgeview Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Rockbridge County, 8:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Strasburg vs. Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 5:30 p.m.
Miller School at Grace Christian, 6 p.m.
Pendleton County at Doddridge County, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Staunton at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
College
Eastern Mennonite at Bison Open & Multi in Lewisburg, Pa., 10 a.m.
Bridgewater at Patriot Games in Fairfax, 10 a.m.
James Madison at VMI Winter Classic in Lexington, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Brevard, 2 p.m.
Louisiana Monroe at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Georgia State, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 2 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Meredith, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite vs. Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County, 11:30 a.m.
Staunton vs. Floyd County at Rockbridge County, 1 p.m.
Grace Christian at Dayspring Christian Academy, 3 p.m.
Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial at Rockbridge County, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. Alleghany County at Rockbridge County, 8:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Salem at Rockbridge County, 2:30 p.m.
Spotswood vs. Carroll County at Rockbridge County, 4 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
College
James Madison at VMI Winter Classic in Lexington, 10 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Bison Open & Multi in Lewisburg, Pa., 10 a.m.
Bridgewater at Patriot Games in Fairfax, 12 p.m.
High School
East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial at Liberty Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING
High School
Valley District Championships at Westover Swimming Pool, 8 a.m.
Wilson Memorial vs. Strasburg at Signal Knob, 12:15 p.m.
Clarke County, Madison County vs. Central, 3 p.m.
Hampshire County, Jefferson County, Mountain View vs. Washington at Shepherd University, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Dominion, Independence, Meridian, Warren County at Clarke County, 10 a.m.
Buffalo Gap, Mountain View, Strasburg at Riverheads, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Penn State-Altoona at Eastern Mennonite, 12 p.m.
Arcadia at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.