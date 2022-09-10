TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Blue Ridge Christian, East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Fishburne Military, Mountain View, Riverheads at Peak View Elementary, 9 a.m.

Broadway, Buffalo Gap, Central, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial at Green Hill Park, 9:30 a.m.

GOLF

College Women

James Madison at Yale, 8 a.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah Fall Invitational in Berkley Springs, W.Va., 8 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at St. Mary's (Md.), 1 p.m.

James Madison at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Norfolk State at Harrisonburg, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Marymount at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

Gallaudet at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

College Women

Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Bridgewater vs. St. Mary's (Md.) in Salisbury, Md., 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon Invitational, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison vs. Niagara in Baltimore, Md., 2 p.m.

Bridgewater vs. Brevard at Meredith, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at Meredith, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Cedar Crest, 11 a.m.

GOLF

College Women

James Madison at Yale, 8 a.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah Fall Invitational in Berkley Springs, W.Va., 8 a.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Gallaudet at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

Marymount at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

College Women

Oregon State at James Madison, 12 p.m.

Bridgewater at Salisbury, 2 p.m.

