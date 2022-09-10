TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Blue Ridge Christian, East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Fishburne Military, Mountain View, Riverheads at Peak View Elementary, 9 a.m.
Broadway, Buffalo Gap, Central, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial at Green Hill Park, 9:30 a.m.
GOLF
College Women
James Madison at Yale, 8 a.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah Fall Invitational in Berkley Springs, W.Va., 8 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at St. Mary's (Md.), 1 p.m.
James Madison at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Norfolk State at Harrisonburg, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Marymount at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
Gallaudet at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
College Women
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. St. Mary's (Md.) in Salisbury, Md., 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon Invitational, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison vs. Niagara in Baltimore, Md., 2 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Brevard at Meredith, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Meredith, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Cedar Crest, 11 a.m.
GOLF
College Women
James Madison at Yale, 8 a.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah Fall Invitational in Berkley Springs, W.Va., 8 a.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Gallaudet at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
Marymount at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
College Women
Oregon State at James Madison, 12 p.m.
Bridgewater at Salisbury, 2 p.m.
