TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 12:30 p.m.

Spotswood vs. Lord Botetourt at Rockbridge County, 1 p.m.

Page County vs. Alleghany County at Rockbridge County, 4 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Woodberry Forest, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 10:30 a.m.

Spotswood vs. Pulaski County at Rockbridge County, 11:30 a.m.

Central at Page County, 2:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 12 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Riverheads at Liberty University Invitational, 8:45 a.m.

Broadway at Waynesboro, 11 a.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County at Waynesboro, 9 a.m.

East Rockingham, Spotswood at Central, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Spotswood at Fluvanna County, 9 a.m.

Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at John Handley, 10 a.m.

Harrisonburg at Potomac, 10 a.m.

East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Mountain View, Rappahannock County, Staunton, Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

