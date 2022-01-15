TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 12:30 p.m.
Spotswood vs. Lord Botetourt at Rockbridge County, 1 p.m.
Page County vs. Alleghany County at Rockbridge County, 4 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Woodberry Forest, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 10:30 a.m.
Spotswood vs. Pulaski County at Rockbridge County, 11:30 a.m.
Central at Page County, 2:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 12 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Riverheads at Liberty University Invitational, 8:45 a.m.
Broadway at Waynesboro, 11 a.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County at Waynesboro, 9 a.m.
East Rockingham, Spotswood at Central, 3 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Spotswood at Fluvanna County, 9 a.m.
Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at John Handley, 10 a.m.
Harrisonburg at Potomac, 10 a.m.
East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Mountain View, Rappahannock County, Staunton, Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.
