TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

James Madison at Spider Alumni Open, 9:50 a.m.

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Vikings Invitational, 10 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater at Gettysburg, 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.

High School

Harrisonburg at John Handley, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

College Women

Methodist at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater at Catholic, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite vs. Manchester at Cedar Point, 10 a.m.

Bridgewater vs. Penn State Altoona at Battlefield Classic, 11 a.m.

James Madison at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater vs. Salisbury at Battlefield Classic, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Bluffton at Cedar Point, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at Virginia

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.

College Women

Louisville at James Madison, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Lebanon Valley, 4 p.m.

College Women

Swarthmore at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.