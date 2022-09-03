TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
James Madison at Spider Alumni Open, 9:50 a.m.
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Vikings Invitational, 10 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Gettysburg, 1 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.
High School
Harrisonburg at John Handley, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
College Women
Methodist at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater at Catholic, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite vs. Manchester at Cedar Point, 10 a.m.
Bridgewater vs. Penn State Altoona at Battlefield Classic, 11 a.m.
James Madison at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Salisbury at Battlefield Classic, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Bluffton at Cedar Point, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Virginia
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.
College Women
Louisville at James Madison, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Lebanon Valley, 4 p.m.
College Women
Swarthmore at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
