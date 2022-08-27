TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway, Central, Clarke County, East Rockingham, Luray, Mountain View, Page County, Spotswood, Strasburg, Stuarts Draft and Turner Ashby at Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Robert Morris at James Madison, 10 a.m.

Kent State at James Madison, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Turner Ashby, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton and Waynesboro at Fluvanna County Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Page County at Bath County, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bucknell at James Madison, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

NJIT at James Madison, 3 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at La Salle, 6 p.m.

