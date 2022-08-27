TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway, Central, Clarke County, East Rockingham, Luray, Mountain View, Page County, Spotswood, Strasburg, Stuarts Draft and Turner Ashby at Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Robert Morris at James Madison, 10 a.m.
Kent State at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Turner Ashby, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton and Waynesboro at Fluvanna County Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Page County at Bath County, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bucknell at James Madison, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
NJIT at James Madison, 3 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at La Salle, 6 p.m.
