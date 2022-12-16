TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Mary Baldwin at Ferrum, 5 p.m.
College Women
Mary Baldwin at N.C. Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
High School Boys
Ridgeview Christian at Appalachian Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.
Moorefield at Braxton County, 7:30 p.m.
Petersburg at South Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
United Christian Academy at Blue Ridge Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Skyline at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton County at Spring Mills, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Charlottesville, Goochland, Wilson Memorial vs. Monticello at Brooks YMCA, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Turner Ashby Invitational at TAHS, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Meredith, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Hampton, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Fishburne Military vs. Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 11 a.m.
Wilson Memorial vs. Eastern Mennonite at Harrisonburg, 12:30 p.m.
Staunton vs. Appomattox County at Harrisonburg, 2 p.m.
Spotswood vs. Riverbend at Harrisonburg, 3:30 p.m.
Massaponax at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at Grace Christian, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Pendleton County at Martinsburg, 2 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at Grace Christian, 5:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby vs. Broadway at North Mountain, 3 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Luray, Staunton, Waynesboro at Liberty University, 9:30 a.m.
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood at Roanoke College, 10 a.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Clarke County, Strasburg vs. Musselman at Shepherd University, 1 p.m.
Madison County vs. Mountain View at Manassas Park, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Turner Ashby Invitational at TAHS, 9 a.m.
Central Invitational at CHS, 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Long Island at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at William Peace, 2 p.m.
