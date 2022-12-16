TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Mary Baldwin at Ferrum, 5 p.m.

College Women

Mary Baldwin at N.C. Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

High School Boys

Ridgeview Christian at Appalachian Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

Page County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.

Moorefield at Braxton County, 7:30 p.m.

Petersburg at South Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

United Christian Academy at Blue Ridge Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

Skyline at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Meridian at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton County at Spring Mills, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Charlottesville, Goochland, Wilson Memorial vs. Monticello at Brooks YMCA, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Turner Ashby Invitational at TAHS, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Meredith, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Hampton, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Fishburne Military vs. Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 11 a.m.

Wilson Memorial vs. Eastern Mennonite at Harrisonburg, 12:30 p.m.

Staunton vs. Appomattox County at Harrisonburg, 2 p.m.

Spotswood vs. Riverbend at Harrisonburg, 3:30 p.m.

Massaponax at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Blue Ridge Christian at Grace Christian, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Pendleton County at Martinsburg, 2 p.m.

Blue Ridge Christian at Grace Christian, 5:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby vs. Broadway at North Mountain, 3 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Luray, Staunton, Waynesboro at Liberty University, 9:30 a.m.

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood at Roanoke College, 10 a.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Clarke County, Strasburg vs. Musselman at Shepherd University, 1 p.m.

Madison County vs. Mountain View at Manassas Park, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Turner Ashby Invitational at TAHS, 9 a.m.

Central Invitational at CHS, 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Long Island at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at William Peace, 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.