TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Towson (DH), 12 p.m.
ODAC Tournament Quarterfinals
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 3:30 p.m.
High School
Page County at Rappahannock County, 4 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Dogwood Invitational at U.Va, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Page County at Rappahannock County, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Towson, 1 p.m.
ODAC Tournament Quarterfinals
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee (DH), 1 p.m.
