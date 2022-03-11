TODAY

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

College Women

Rutgers at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater at Guilford, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Queens, 2 p.m.

College Women

George Washington at James Madison, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Oneonta at Bridgewater (DH), 11:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Arkansas at James Madison, 11 a.m.

Bridgewater at Averett (DH), 1 p.m.

Maryland at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Bridgewater at Hollins, 2 p.m.

