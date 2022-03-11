TODAY
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
College Women
Rutgers at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater at Guilford, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Queens, 2 p.m.
College Women
George Washington at James Madison, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Oneonta at Bridgewater (DH), 11:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Arkansas at James Madison, 11 a.m.
Bridgewater at Averett (DH), 1 p.m.
Maryland at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Bridgewater at Hollins, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.