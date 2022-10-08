TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Eastern Mennonite, Fort Defiance at Runnin' With The Wolves Invitational in Lynchburg, 10 a.m.
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby at Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms, 11:30 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Arkansas State, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Brevard at Mary Baldwin, 1 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Mary Baldwin at Methodist, 1 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Blue Ridge at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
William Peace at Mary Baldwin, 10 a.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison vs. Iowa in University Park, Pa., 11 a.m.
SOCCER
College Women
South Alabama at James Madison, 12 p.m.
