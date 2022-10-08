TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Eastern Mennonite, Fort Defiance at Runnin' With The Wolves Invitational in Lynchburg, 10 a.m.

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby at Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms, 11:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Arkansas State, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Brevard at Mary Baldwin, 1 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

Mary Baldwin at Methodist, 1 p.m.

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Blue Ridge at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

William Peace at Mary Baldwin, 10 a.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Mary Baldwin, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison vs. Iowa in University Park, Pa., 11 a.m.

SOCCER

College Women

South Alabama at James Madison, 12 p.m.

