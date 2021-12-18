TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Goucher at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Luray vs Buffalo Gap at Harrisonburg, 11:30 a.m.

Staunton vs. Page County at Harrisonburg, 1 p.m.

William Monroe at Harrisonburg, 2:30 p.m.

Spotswood vs. Millbrook at John Handley, 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Wakefield at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.

East Rockingham vs. James River at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Spotswood vs. Millbrook at John Handley, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg at Central, 3 p.m.

Spotswood, Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

Mountain View, Turner Ashby at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Central, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Riverheads, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at 19th Annual Turner Ashby Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.