TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Goucher at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Luray vs Buffalo Gap at Harrisonburg, 11:30 a.m.
Staunton vs. Page County at Harrisonburg, 1 p.m.
William Monroe at Harrisonburg, 2:30 p.m.
Spotswood vs. Millbrook at John Handley, 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Wakefield at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. James River at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood vs. Millbrook at John Handley, 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg at Central, 3 p.m.
Spotswood, Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
Mountain View, Turner Ashby at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Central, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Riverheads, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at 19th Annual Turner Ashby Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.