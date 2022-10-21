TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

North Cross at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Luray, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Page County, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Mecklenburg County, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Clear Spring at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at St. Anne's Belfield, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Chatham, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Christopher Newport, 6 p.m.

High School

Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

COMPETITION CHEER

Region 3C Championship at Spotswood, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Averett at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 6 p.m.

College Women

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 11 a.m.

Brevard at Mary Baldwin, 1 p.m.

Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Hood at Bridgewater, 11 a.m.

Mary Baldwin vs. Brevard at Pfeiffer, 12 p.m.

Catholic at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Pfeiffer, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at Cal, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Mary Baldwin at Pfeiffer, 2:30 p.m.

James Madison at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

