TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
North Cross at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Luray, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Page County, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Mecklenburg County, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Clear Spring at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Keyser at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at St. Anne's Belfield, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Chatham, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Christopher Newport, 6 p.m.
High School
Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
COMPETITION CHEER
Region 3C Championship at Spotswood, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Averett at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 6 p.m.
College Women
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 11 a.m.
Brevard at Mary Baldwin, 1 p.m.
Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Hood at Bridgewater, 11 a.m.
Mary Baldwin vs. Brevard at Pfeiffer, 12 p.m.
Catholic at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Pfeiffer, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Cal, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Mary Baldwin at Pfeiffer, 2:30 p.m.
James Madison at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.