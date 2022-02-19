TODAY

BASEBALL

College

DeSales vs. Bridgewater at Veterans Memorial Park (DH), 10 a.m.

James Madison at Florida State, 2 p.m.

Averett vs. Eastern Mennonite at Veterans Memorial Park, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Men

Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

James Madison at UNCW, 7 p.m.

College Women

Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Hollins at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Capital at Bridgewater, 12 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. UConn at Charlotte Invitational, 11 a.m.

James Madison at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Virginia High School League Class 3 championships at Swim RVA in Richmond, 9 a.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison vs. Northern Illinois at Youngstown State, 1:30 p.m.

College Women

VCU at James Madison, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Virginia High School League Class 1-3 championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

DeSales vs. Eastern Mennonite at Veterans Memorial Park, 10 a.m.

James Madison at Florida State, 1 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. Bridgewater at Veterans Memorial Park (DH), 1 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Women

UNCW at James Madison, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. UConn at Charlotte Invitational, 10 a.m.

James Madison vs. Campbell, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Youngstown State, 10 a.m.

College Women

Morgan State at James Madison, 11 a.m.

Coppin State at James Madison, 4 p.m.

