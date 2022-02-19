TODAY
BASEBALL
College
DeSales vs. Bridgewater at Veterans Memorial Park (DH), 10 a.m.
James Madison at Florida State, 2 p.m.
Averett vs. Eastern Mennonite at Veterans Memorial Park, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Men
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
James Madison at UNCW, 7 p.m.
College Women
Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Hollins at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Capital at Bridgewater, 12 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. UConn at Charlotte Invitational, 11 a.m.
James Madison at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Virginia High School League Class 3 championships at Swim RVA in Richmond, 9 a.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison vs. Northern Illinois at Youngstown State, 1:30 p.m.
College Women
VCU at James Madison, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Virginia High School League Class 1-3 championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
DeSales vs. Eastern Mennonite at Veterans Memorial Park, 10 a.m.
James Madison at Florida State, 1 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. Bridgewater at Veterans Memorial Park (DH), 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Women
UNCW at James Madison, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. UConn at Charlotte Invitational, 10 a.m.
James Madison vs. Campbell, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Youngstown State, 10 a.m.
College Women
Morgan State at James Madison, 11 a.m.
Coppin State at James Madison, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.