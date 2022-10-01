TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
Broadway, Buffalo Gap, Central, East Rockingham, Luray, Riverheads, Spotswood, Strasburg, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Harrisonburg, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Texas State at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.
Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Guilford, 4 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Guilford, 11 a.m.
James Madison at Texas State, 1 p.m.
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison vs. Syracuse in Villanova, Pa., 1 p.m.
