TODAY

COMPETITION CHEER

Broadway, Buffalo Gap, Central, East Rockingham, Luray, Riverheads, Spotswood, Strasburg, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Harrisonburg, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Texas State at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Guilford, 4 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater at Guilford, 11 a.m.

James Madison at Texas State, 1 p.m.

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison vs. Syracuse in Villanova, Pa., 1 p.m.

