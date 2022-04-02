TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Hampden-Sydney at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon (DH), 12 p.m.

Elon at James Madison, 4 p.m.

High School

East Rockingham at Broadway, 1:30 p.m.

GOLF

College

James Madison at Irish Creek Collegiate in Kannapolis, N.C., TBD

Eastern Mennonite, Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney Invitational in Farmville, TBD

LACROSSE

College Men

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Hofstra, 12 p.m.

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at UNCW (DH), 12 p.m.

Bridgewater at Guilford (DH), 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph (DH), 2 p.m.

High School

East Rockingham at Broadway, 11 a.m.

Turner Ashby at Franklin County, 11 a.m.

Turner Ashby vs. William Byrd at Franklin County, 5 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, 10 a.m.

Bridgewater at Battleground Relays in Fredericksburg, TBD

High School

Broadway, Turner Ashby at Handley Invitational in Winchester, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Elon at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Christopher Newport, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College

James Madison at Irish Creek Collegiate in Kannapolis, N.C., TBD

Eastern Mennonite, Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney Invitational in Farmville, TBD

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at UNCW, 12 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison at Clemson, 11 a.m.

