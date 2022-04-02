TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Hampden-Sydney at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon (DH), 12 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, 4 p.m.
High School
East Rockingham at Broadway, 1:30 p.m.
GOLF
College
James Madison at Irish Creek Collegiate in Kannapolis, N.C., TBD
Eastern Mennonite, Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney Invitational in Farmville, TBD
LACROSSE
College Men
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Hofstra, 12 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at UNCW (DH), 12 p.m.
Bridgewater at Guilford (DH), 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph (DH), 2 p.m.
High School
East Rockingham at Broadway, 11 a.m.
Turner Ashby at Franklin County, 11 a.m.
Turner Ashby vs. William Byrd at Franklin County, 5 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, 10 a.m.
Bridgewater at Battleground Relays in Fredericksburg, TBD
High School
Broadway, Turner Ashby at Handley Invitational in Winchester, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Elon at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Christopher Newport, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College
James Madison at Irish Creek Collegiate in Kannapolis, N.C., TBD
Eastern Mennonite, Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney Invitational in Farmville, TBD
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at UNCW, 12 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison at Clemson, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.