SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater at Penn State-Harrisburg, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Gettysburg, 3 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Lancaster Bible, 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Georgia State at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Apprentice School at Virginia Beach, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Penn State-Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
North Carolina at James Madison, 2 p.m.
