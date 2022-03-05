TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Quinnipiac at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at LaGrange (DH), 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Women
Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Navy at James Madison, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. Rutgers at Liberty, 10 a.m.
James Madison vs. Lehigh at Liberty, 12 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison vs. Michigan State at Marshall, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Juniata at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Quinnipiac at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at LaGrange, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite vs. Hilbert in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (DH), 9:30 a.m.
James Madison vs. George Washington, at Liberty, 3 p.m.
James Madison at Liberty, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.