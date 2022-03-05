TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Quinnipiac at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at LaGrange (DH), 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Women

Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Navy at James Madison, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. Rutgers at Liberty, 10 a.m.

James Madison vs. Lehigh at Liberty, 12 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison vs. Michigan State at Marshall, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Juniata at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Quinnipiac at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at LaGrange, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite vs. Hilbert in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (DH), 9:30 a.m.

James Madison vs. George Washington, at Liberty, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Liberty, 5 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.