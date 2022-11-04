TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Central, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Fishburne Military at Isle of Wight, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Sun Belt Conference Semifinals
James Madison vs. Georgia State in Foley, Al., 8 p.m.
High School Boys
VISAA Division III Quarterfinals
New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Marshall, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
VHSL Class 1-6 Championships at Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, 12 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
James Madison at Delaware, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Marshall, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
College Men
Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinals
James Madison at Marshall, 3 p.m.
