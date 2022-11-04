TODAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Luray, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Central, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Fishburne Military at Isle of Wight, 7 p.m.

Moorefield at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Sun Belt Conference Semifinals

James Madison vs. Georgia State in Foley, Al., 8 p.m.

High School Boys

VISAA Division III Quarterfinals

New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Marshall, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

VHSL Class 1-6 Championships at Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, 12 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

James Madison at Delaware, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Marshall, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College Men

Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinals

James Madison at Marshall, 3 p.m.

